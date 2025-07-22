Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump says U.S., Philippines have trade deal after "beautiful visit" with Philippine president

By
Kathryn Watson
Politics Reporter
Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.
Read Full Bio
Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

White House expects more trade deals
White House expects more trade deals as Aug. 1 deadline approaches 03:45

The U.S. and the Philippines have reached a trade deal, President Trump said Tuesday after his Oval Office meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Mr. Trump announced the outlines of a deal on Truth Social, saying the new tariff rate on products imported from the Philippines would be 19%. The president also said the Philippines would lift all tariffs on U.S. goods. The Philippines has not yet confirmed the the agreement or any details. 

"It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs," Mr. Trump wrote. "The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff. In addition, we will work together Militarily. It was a Great Honor to be with the President. He is Highly Respected in his Country, as he should be. He is also a very good, and tough, negotiator. We extend our warmest regards to the wonderful people of The Philippines!"

The 19% tariff rate is just shy of the 20% tariff rate the Trump administration was set to impose on the Philippines. And it's also higher than the so-called reciprocal tariff of 17% on Philippine imports the administration announced in April.

In his Oval Office meeting with Marcos on Tuesday, Mr. Trump said the U.S. and the Philippines were "very close" to reaching a deal, calling Marcos a tough negotiator. 

"We're very close to finishing a trade deal, big trade deal, actually, Mr. Trump said Tuesday, seated alongside Marcos. "And we do a lot of business with you, so a lot of — a lot of income coming in for both groups."

August 1 is the Trump administration's current deadline for countries to reach trade agreements with the U.S. or face higher tariff rates on goods sent to the U.S. 

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.