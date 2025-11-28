Watch CBS News
Truckee police recover stolen vehicle after seeing it being towed in town

Cecilio Padilla
A suspect is under arrest on multiple charges from a case that stemmed from a stolen vehicle report out of Northern California.

Truckee police say, early Wednesday morning, they alerted by Grass Valley police about a possible sighting of a car reported out of Red Bluff. Polcie were told the vehicle might be on the way to Truckee.

Officers in Truckee soon spotted the stolen vehicle being towed by a pickup truck.

The truck was pulled over and the driver was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. Further, police say the driver also found suspected drugs in the pickup after a search. 

