Truckee mourns backcountry skiers killed in avalanche near Castle Peak

Hundreds gathered in downtown Truckee for strength, unity and remembrance of the nine people who lost their lives in the avalanche near Castle Peak.

"Before we had even begun to process that pain, the mountains brought us more," said Courtney Henderson, vice mayor of Truckee.

Henderson opened Sunday night's memorial with the tragic start to the year for the town. More than a dozen people have died in the area since the start of the year, with nine lives claimed in the Castle Peak avalanche.

"Tonight, we focus our hearts on those who are hurting most. Grief has a way of making us feel very small and very isolated. My hope for tonight is that you feel the opposite," she said.

Hundreds of community members and neighbors showed up to honor the victims.

"I think Truckee is an incredible community. We all just have a ridiculous passion for the outdoors in different ways," said Truckee resident Blair Romer.

All nine bodies have now been recovered from the mountain. People from Truckee and beyond lit candles in a moment of silence and reflection.

"It touches all our hearts deeply. We just feel for the people who lost their lives and their families," said Truckee resident Jessica Knotts. "A lot of the community is coming out to support one another to lend compassion and hope."

"I'm really amazed at how many people showed up," said Sally Lyon.

Lyon is a long-time Truckee resident. She said she's touched by the turnout at the memorial, but not surprised.

"It really is a small community in a lot of ways and I've lived here 25 years. I love that aspect of community. You can walk down the street and run into people you know," she said.

"And we know some of the passions are dangerous, so there's a real sense of helping one another out," said Romer.

Nine hearts were on display for the nine victims, six of whom were clients on the three-day skiing trip, and the other three were their guides.

"The families carrying those losses bear a weight that is unbearable. What we know is that however that grief is held tonight, it will not be held alone," said Henderson.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating why the company Blackbird Mountain Guides continued with the trip in stormy conditions.