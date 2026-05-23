Truckee man accused of causing fire behind Safeway on Donner Pass Road

A Truckee man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after authorities said he caused a fire behind a Safeway and took off from the scene.

Truckee police said the vegetation fire was first reported shortly after 1:15 p.m. behind the Safeway on Donner Pass Road.

Shortly after firefighters and police arrived at the scene, police said 35-year-old Samuel Soto was contacted. It was determined that Soto recklessly caused the fire and took off from the area, police said.

He was arrested for unlawfully and recklessly causing a fire to forestland.

Cal Fire crews said the fire burned just under an acre.