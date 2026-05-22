Truckee-area earthquake shakes North Lake Tahoe region

A minor earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe region early Friday afternoon.

The magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck around 12:45 p.m. about 6 miles north-northeast of Truckee, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake had a depth of about 2.2 miles.

A smaller magnitude 2.6 foreshock was recorded in the same area about a minute earlier.

Shake map of Friday's earthquake. USGS

According to the USGS map, the magnitude 3.5 quake may have been felt around the Lake Tahoe area and into parts of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

There have been no reports of damage.