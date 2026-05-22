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Truckee-area earthquake shakes North Lake Tahoe region

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A minor earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe region early Friday afternoon.

The magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck around 12:45 p.m. about 6 miles north-northeast of Truckee, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake had a depth of about 2.2 miles.

A smaller magnitude 2.6 foreshock was recorded in the same area about a minute earlier.

truckee-quake.jpg
Shake map of Friday's earthquake. USGS

According to the USGS map, the magnitude 3.5 quake may have been felt around the Lake Tahoe area and into parts of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

There have been no reports of damage.

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