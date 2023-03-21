Truck driver released from jail following a standoff in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- The man accused of parking his big rig at the federal courthouse in downtown Sacramento on March 17 has been released from jail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

Patrick Blackshire appeared in court on Monday afternoon, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes agreed to release him in spite of opposition from Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Lee.

Blackshire is facing two misdemeanor counts, which include obstructing federal property and improperly using the vehicle on federal property. Each count carries a penalty of not more than 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

He had been in custody since the day of the incident, Thursday, and the judge released him on the conditions that he reports into the court's pre-trial services office and promises to turn up for scheduled court hearings.

The incident led to multiple streets and the court being closed.