Neighbors divided after 28 mature trees removed for Bryte Park in West Sacramento

Crews are transforming Bryte Park as part of a $15 million renovation project, but the removal of 28 mature trees has left neighbors divided.

Construction began about a month ago on the long-awaited park improvements, which are being funded through a grant from the National Park Service's Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership. The project will bring a new community pool, improved baseball fields, new shade structures and updated landscaping to the park.

For some residents, the improvements are welcome. For others, the loss of decades-old trees has overshadowed the excitement.

"They took them all down," one neighbor said. "There was a long line of trees. All gone."

Bill Lana has lived just down the road from Bryte Park for more than 30 years. While he said he has long supported improvements to the park, he wishes the trees could have been preserved.

"When they have a plan, they say this is what we'd like to put in there, what would you like to see in there, but they don't tell you, this is what we're going to take out," Lana said. "So nobody thought about all of the trees and the shade that was going to be taken out."

Chester Fristoe, who grew up playing at Bryte Park, said the upgrades are long overdue and believes the benefits outweigh the loss of the trees.

"Yeah, the trees are down. They're going to put new trees in," Fristoe said. "We're getting a swimming pool, we're getting new soccer fields, it's going to be beautiful. It's going to upgrade our town. We're excited about it."

In a statement, West Sacramento City Councilmember Norma Alcala said she is committed to keeping residents informed throughout construction.

"I am committed to ensuring our community remains informed throughout the construction process," Alcala said in part. "I invite residents to join me at our upcoming Bryte Park community meeting to hear project updates, ask questions, and continue the conversation about the future of this important community asset."

A community meeting on the Bryte Park project is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Cross Church Auditorium.