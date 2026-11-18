A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a falling tree at Utica Park in Angels Camp during strong winds, officials said.

The upper portion of a healthy tree snapped off in the wind and struck the individual, the Angels Camp Fire Department said.

Angels Camp Fire Department

Officials did not say how severe the person's injuries were nor did they identify whether the person was an adult or a child.

Utica Park was closed following the incident and will remain closed until the wind storm subsides, fire officials said.

With wind and rain expected to continue in the area, officials urged residents to remain alert to changing weather conditions and call 911 in an emergency.

Angels Camp is located roughly 51 miles east of Stockton. Thursday's storm has brought heavy rain and winds to the area and much of Northern California, along with snow in the Sierra,