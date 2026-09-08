San Joaquin County tanker crash sends asphalt into Delta slough

A cleanup is underway after a tanker truck carrying asphalt went into a San Joaquin County slough over the weekend, spilling some of its load into the water.

The crash happened Sunday at Trapper Slough in the San Joaquin River Delta, west of Stockton, according to the California Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. OSPR said several vehicles were involved, including the tanker truck that partially entered the water.

Scene of the crash in the San Joaquin River Delta. Office of Spill Prevention

Some of the asphalt it was carrying spilled into the slough, officials said. No oiled wildlife had been observed, though the Oiled Wildlife Care Network was placed on standby as a precaution.

Containment measures have been put in place, and a contractor has been hired to handle the cleanup.

It was unclear how long the cleanup would take.