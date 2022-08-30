Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Sacramento at Golden 1 Center in December
SACRAMENTO – Looking to take your mind off the extreme heat coming a little later this week?
Maybe making some winter plans will help cool things off.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2022 winter tour dates on Monday.
Sacramento will have its Christmas season date with the prog-rock group on Dec. 2 at the Golden 1 Center. Two shows are scheduled for that date, one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
Presale tickets will go live on Sept. 9. Tickets for the general public open on Sept. 16.
