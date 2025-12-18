Trail Blazers outlast Kings 134-133 in overtime on Avdija's late free throws

Deni Avdija made two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in overtime for the last of his 35 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Sacramento Kings 134-133 on Thursday night to open a home-and-home set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Sacramento.

DeMar DeRozan hit a jumper with four seconds left to give the Kings a 133-132 lead. With no timeouts, Portland raced down the court and Avdija was fouled by Russell Westbrook. DeRozan's 3-pointer with eight seconds left forced overtime, completing a 17-2 run in the final 2:28 of regulation.

DeRozan led Sacramento with 33 points, with 22 of the points coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. He was 3 of 4 from 3-point range, 10 of 16 overall from the field and made all 10 of his free throws.

Avdija was 12 for 19 from the field and made 10 of 12 free throws. The shooting guard also had five assists and five turnovers.

Shaedon Sharpe added 26 points for Portland, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers. Jerami Grant scored 20 points, Donovan Clingan had 19 and Toumani Camara 17.

Maxime Raynaud added a career-high 29 points for Sacramento. Westbrook had 20 points and 10 assists. He was 8 of 11 from the field.