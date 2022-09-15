2 accidents on Capital City Freeway/Business 80 momentarily blocks traffic
SACRAMENTO — A traffic collision on State Route 51 led to multiple lanes being closed momentarily.
California Highway Patrol Sacramento says that there were two separate crashes.
The first accident was between two vehicles and the second crash involved three vehicles.
According to Caltrans, the left, middle, and right lanes were blocked on northbound Capital City Freeway/Business 80 at Watt Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.