Tracy police seek help identifying "clueless criminals" who allegedly used stolen credit cards

Police in Tracy on Friday asked for the public's assistance finding two women authorities sarcastically described as "criminal masterminds" who were caught on camera after allegedly using stolen credit cars they took from an older woman.

The post on the Tracy Police Department Facebook page had a caustic tone from the start with the heading, "WANTED: THE CLUELESS CRIMINALS."

"Alright, folks, we need your help identifying these two criminal masterminds (and we use that term loosely)," the post continued.

Police alleged that the women in question "decided to pickpocket an elderly woman while she was just trying to do some innocent shopping-because apparently, they woke up and chose felony."

Alleged pickpocket suspects in Tracy. Tracy Police Department

The post included a photo of the two women, describing their alleged criminal activities in a less-than-favorable light.

"Not stopping there, these two geniuses immediately took their stolen credit cards on a shopping spree at another store in town," the salty post read. "Because nothing screams "we're innocent" like using a traceable form of payment while on camera. 🤦‍♂️"

Police did not provide specifics as to where they targeted the older victim or where they were caught on camera after making their illicit purchases. Asking for members of the public to get in touch with police if they recognized the two suspect, the post closed on an equally scathing note:

"Call us at (209) 831-4550 or send us a message. Anonymous tips are welcome, but screenshots of their shocked faces when we catch them are preferred. 😏"