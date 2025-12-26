An inside look at what it's like to work as a Tracy first responder on Christmas

While many people get Christmas Day off, there are a few professions that remain open for business, including first responders. The Tracy Police Department lobby was closed on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, but within those doors are officers and non-sworn staff, like dispatch, who are on-the-clock on Christmas.

For Tracy Police Corporal Andrew Glover and so many firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and first responders, Christmas Day calls meant being on the front lines.

"We're on a rotating schedule and if the schedule happens to be your workday and it's a holiday, you're expected to show up to work," Corporal Glover said. "So, it's all just roll the dice and if it's your day, it's your day."

Glover's been a police officer for 13 years and told CBS Sacramento he's worked "a lot" of Christmas Days.

"Here at the Tracy Police Department, we believe in service, integrity, and excellence," Glover said. "And I'm very passionate about helping. Helping the community. Christmas is a difficult day for some people. Holidays are very stressful. So, I take pride when I come to work on Christmas, to be able to help those people who are needing help on a difficult day for them."

It's also difficult for families —the spouses, kids, and families — when their loved ones have the holiday shifts.

"Yeah, it's difficult," Corporal Glover said. "We try and do things on days off. Like, 'Hey, here's your work days, here aren't your work days.' And we try and do things with the children. Riding dirt bikes, going camping, to process working on holidays. We try and do fun things on days off to still get those moments."

Including a few days ago, on one of Glover's days off, when they celebrated Christmas early as a family,

"Christmas is very important to me and my family," Glover said. "We like to give, to give gifts. I try and teach my children that, 'Hey, Christmas isn't about getting…"

Even at the police station, where they cooked for each other, hosting a Christmas Day baked potato potluck. Glover brought in chili.

Glover had a few words of encouragement for fellow law enforcement personnel or first responders working on Christmas.

"I would encourage officers working on this day to stay positive," Glover said. "Realize that this job isn't for everybody and that people are out there and they need help, whether it's Christmas or not. So, coming in on Christmas and working and wearing that uniform, it's a very important day for some people and it's an honor, being able to help them out when they need it."

The recipe for success in this profession to keep working over the holidays? their families.

"My family is very supportive," Glover said. "From my extended family, not just my wife and children but also my parents, her family. When work lands on Christmas, they're very open to having Christmas on a different day, which is great because it helps me and the extended family come together."