Tracy residents want answers as mysterious debris from Medline warehouse fire continues falling 1 month later

One month after a massive warehouse fire in Tracy, some residents say they are still finding mysterious white particles covering their homes and yards — and they say they're getting few answers about what the material is or whether it's safe.

Cars, plants and children's toys are coated with a fine, plastic-like material about the size of a grain of salt, according to residents living several miles from the burned Medline warehouse.

Heather Corbett, who lives about three miles from the facility, said the particles began appearing after the fire and continue to accumulate.

"Just really fine particles. They had never been there prior to the fire, and now we're finding them everywhere," Corbett said.

Corbett said her biggest concern is that residents still don't know exactly what the material is or how to clean it up safely.

"We have questions about who's monitoring fine particles, what is this stuff, how do we clean it? It's not the big ash chunks. We want to make sure that we're doing the right things to keep ourselves and our children safe," she said.

She said she's also worried the material has settled into soil, gutters and rooftops, raising concerns about runoff and potential long-term environmental impacts.

"This stuff is now in our soil," she said. "We're worried about runoff. It's probably on our roof, in our gutters."

Residents have been directed to contact Clean Harbors, the hazardous waste contractor hired by Medline to oversee cleanup efforts. But Corbett said workers told her they could only remove larger debris and were surprised to find the smaller particles throughout her property.

"Knowing what these things are and how it's going to affect our community are questions we don't know and have not been answered," she said.

CBS News Sacramento contacted the City of Tracy about residents' concerns. The city said Medline is now handling all public inquiries and cleanup response efforts.

In a statement released Friday, Medline said Clean Harbors has completed cleanup at more than 660 properties, including homes, parks and commercial sites, and directed residents with additional questions to contact the company.

However, when CBS News Sacramento called the Clean Harbors hotline provided by Medline, a recorded message said the line was not staffed.

Corbett said that has only added to residents' frustration.

"What is cleanup actually entailing? Do they have any reports that are done? We've heard reports that it's non-toxic, but where is that report?" she said. "They can't give that."

She believes the information released so far has not addressed the concerns of those living near the fire.

"The information that has been published is not relevant to the extent of what we've face," she said.

Corbett said even if officials don't yet have all the answers, residents deserve more transparency, "at least to say we don't know what this is, but we're looking into it."

CBS News Sacramento also asked Medline to identify the material residents are finding, explain whether it has been tested and clarify whether additional cleanup is planned. The company had not responded to those questions as of Saturday.