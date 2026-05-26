Tracy man dies after fiery crash on Grant Line Road

One person died and two others were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Tracy on Tuesday.

Tracy police said officers responded near Tracy Boulevard and Grant Line Road a little after midnight to investigate reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Witnesses also reported that one of the vehicles had caught fire with a person still trapped inside.

First responders found two vehicles had been involved in the crash, with one of them fully engulfed in flames. Officers got the driver out and medics started treating him, but police said he was soon pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the man's name, but he has been identified as a 22-year-old Tracy resident.

The two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with major injuries, police said.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation.