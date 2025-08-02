Passenger ejected, killed after crash into disabled big rig in Tracy

A passenger died after crashing into a disabled big rig on Interstate 205 in Tracy Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on eastbound I-205 east of MacArthur Boulevard.

The CHP said the driver of the Toyota drove from the first lane and across the second and third lanes toward the right shoulder, where the truck crashed into a disabled big rig.

The right side of the Toyota crashed into the left rear of the trailer, and a passenger was ejected from the Toyota and died, the CHP said.

DUI is not suspected to be a factor, the CHP said. The crash remains under investigation.

The identification of the victim has not been released. It's unknown if there were any other injuries.