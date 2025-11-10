Tracy begins yearlong major road closure for new bridge construction

Part of a major warehouse thoroughfare in the Tracy area will be fully closed for the next year as work gets underway for a new bridge.

Tracy officials say a section of International Parkway from Berkeley Road to Promontory Parkway will be closed in the International Park of Commerce starting Monday. The closure is expected to be in place through at least August 2026.

A number of major warehouses and distribution centers are in the area, including from companies like Amazon, Costco and Safeway.

The closure is part of a $17.8 million project to build a new bridge over the Delta Mendota Canal.

Drivers will be directed around the closure by taking Schulte Road, Hansen Road, Promontory Parkway, then back onto International Parkway.

Officials say the full closure will help construction crews finish the work about six months faster than originally planned.