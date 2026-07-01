Tracy police seek witnesses of deadly stabbing at West Valley Mall

The Tracy Police Department is seeking potential witnesses of a June 26 stabbing that occurred in front of Target at the West Valley Mall and left an 18-year-old dead.

Dispatchers received multiple calls that evening reporting the stabbing, police said. Officers located an 18-year-old male at the scene with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where medical professionals declared him dead that night.

Bystanders simultaneously reported that the suspect, who police identified as a 15-year-old male, attempted to walk away. Officers found the suspect and took him into custody without further incident. Officials say that the two parties likely knew one another.

Detectives are now asking community members for any photos, videos, or information related to the investigation.