Tracy High teacher arrested after students find phone recording in campus locker room

A Tracy High School teacher was arrested Friday after students discovered a phone recording students while they changed in a campus locker room, police said.

Police responded Thursday evening to a call from a parent after the student discovered the phone. Officers said the student and several classmates found the phone recording them while changing.

The students stopped the recording, deleted the video and gave the phone to a teacher, police said.

Officers and detectives identified that the phone belonged to 48-year-old Jeffrey Pribble, a teacher at Tracy High. Pribble was arrested Friday and placed on leave pending the investigation.

The school's principal sent a letter to parents, saying the school district is cooperating with law enforcement.

"We understand that this news may raise serious concerns in the District community," Tracy High Principal Jon Waggle said in the letter. "The District too is concerned about the well-being of its students and staff and is committed to holding its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.