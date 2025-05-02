At least 2 people killed in freeway crash involving several vehicles in Tracy, CHP says

Major crash on Tracy freeway kills at least 2 people

Major crash on Tracy freeway kills at least 2 people

Major crash on Tracy freeway kills at least 2 people

TRACY — At least two people have died in a crash involving several vehicles on a Tracy freeway late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol's Tracy division said at least six vehicles collided along eastbound Interstate 580, just west of Corral Hollow Road.

Two of the people involved were declared dead at the scene. It was not yet known if anyone else was injured or how many people were involved.

CHP said eastbound 580 will be closed, with traffic being diverted to Interstate 205 for an extended time.

Traffic Alert Major crash involving multiple vehicles on I-580 Eastbound, just west of Corral Hollow Road. Expect delays... Posted by CHP - Tracy on Friday, May 2, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.