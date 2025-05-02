At least 2 people killed in freeway crash involving several vehicles in Tracy, CHP says
TRACY — At least two people have died in a crash involving several vehicles on a Tracy freeway late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol's Tracy division said at least six vehicles collided along eastbound Interstate 580, just west of Corral Hollow Road.
Two of the people involved were declared dead at the scene. It was not yet known if anyone else was injured or how many people were involved.
CHP said eastbound 580 will be closed, with traffic being diverted to Interstate 205 for an extended time.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.