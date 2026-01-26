Tractor driver in Orangevale killed in rollover crash

A man driving a tractor in Orangevale was killed in a rollover crash on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near Oak Avenue and Main Avenue.

According to the CHP, a John Deere tractor was rolled over and landed on its right side. During the crash, the man who was operating the tractor was ejected and pinned underneath it.

The CHP said the man died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into the crash, and said it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.