Tory Lanez attacked in prison while serving time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after he was attacked at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where he is serving his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Monday morning at a prison housing unit, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was taken to an outside medical facility for further treatment after he was provided medical aid by prison staff, CDCR officials said.

Rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in a picture provided by CDCR. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

"An investigation has been initiated by CCI's Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney's Office," CDCR's statement said.

There was no information provided on the suspected attacker.

Peterson, 32, was convicted of three felonies in Dec. 2022 for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, in July 2020 after a party at Kylie Jenner's house in the Hollywood Hills. During the trail, she testified that Peterson shot at her feet five times and that he told her to "dance, b----" as she was walking away from a car they were riding in together

His charges include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Peterson's lawyers, who are appealing the conviction.

In December last year, Megan Thee Stallion filed for a restraining order against Peterson, who she said was harassing her from prison and continuing to "subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization." A protective order was issued through 2030, which ordered him to stop any contact with her.