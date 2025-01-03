Tornado touches down in Northern California's Tehama County

PAYNES CREEK — A tornado touched down in Northern California's Tehama County on Friday, weather officials confirmed.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado accompanied by quarter-sized hail was spotted around 5:22 p.m. near the Paynes Creek area and around 11 miles southwest of Shingletown.

The NWS said the tornado was moving northeast at around 20 miles per hour. It prompted a tornado warning to be issued, which applied to north-central and south-central Tehama County and expired at 6 p.m.

TORNADO warning issued for northcentral Tehama county and southcentral Shasta county



Just before 5:30pm, a confirmed tornado was spotted near Paynes Creek, moving northeast at 20 mph



Tornado warning ends at 6pm@CBSSacramento #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vIDiF3fExT — Jeff Harrington (@JHarringtonTV) January 4, 2025

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Friday's tornado comes as another winter storm moves through Northern California, bringing more rain and high winds to the interior portion of the state and snow to the higher elevations. A winter storm warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. for the Sierra.

Paynes Creek is located approximately 150 miles north of Sacramento.