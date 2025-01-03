Watch CBS News
Interstate 80, Highway 50 traffic held in Sierra due to spinouts

By Brandon Downs

TRUCKEE – Snow in the Sierra has halted traffic on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 Friday afternoon.

Caltrans said it's holding eastbound traffic at Drum Forebay and westbound traffic in Truckee due to multiple spinouts. 

🚨 Traffic Update 🚨 (01/03/25 at 2:50pm) CHP crews, Caltrans, and tow operators are working tirelessly to clear multiple traffic collisions over Donner Summit. 🌨️ With safety as our top priority, I-80 westbound remains closed at Truckee and eastbound at Baxter. We’re doing everything we can to get traffic moving again—thank you for your cooperation and patience! #CHPTruckee #DonnerSummit #DriveSafe #WinterDriving

Posted by CHP - Truckee on Friday, January 3, 2025

Highway 50 traffic is being held at Meyers and Echo Summit.

There is no estimated time the highways will reopen. 

Other highways in the Sierra are also under chain controls. You can check the latest road conditions on Caltrans' website

Heavy snow is expected to continue in the mountains through the evening hours with some places with minimal visibility. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m.

