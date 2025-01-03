Interstate 80, Highway 50 traffic held in Sierra due to spinouts
TRUCKEE – Snow in the Sierra has halted traffic on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 Friday afternoon.
Caltrans said it's holding eastbound traffic at Drum Forebay and westbound traffic in Truckee due to multiple spinouts.
Highway 50 traffic is being held at Meyers and Echo Summit.
There is no estimated time the highways will reopen.
Other highways in the Sierra are also under chain controls. You can check the latest road conditions on Caltrans' website.
Heavy snow is expected to continue in the mountains through the evening hours with some places with minimal visibility. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m.