Former Toronto Zoo elephant Toka dies after decade at California sanctuary

An African elephant who called a Central Valley wildlife sanctuary home for the past decade has died.

The Performing Animal Welfare Society, based in the Galt area, announced the death of Toka the elephant on Thursday.

Toka was 56 years old. She spent most of her life, 39 years, at the Toronto Zoo, but she and two other elephants were transferred to PAWS in 2013 after the zoo decided to end its elephant program.

Toka is seen at the Toronto Zoo on January 12, 2013. Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images

"She was easily recognized by her long, elegant tusks and quiet presence," Ed Stewart, PAWS co-founder and president, said in a statement.

Her caregivers noted that Toka especially loved bananas and a good mud bath.

Toka was born in Mozambique and was captured as an orphan at 2 years old after her mother was killed in a cull, her rescuers said.

PAWS is a wildlife rescue that takes in retired, abandoned and abused animals. It operates three sanctuaries: one in Galt, the Amanda Blake Wildlife Refuge in Herald and a 2,300-acre sanctuary in San Andreas.