Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in Wilton-area pool

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

2-year-old boy drowns in Wilton neighbor's pool
2-year-old boy drowns in Wilton neighbor's pool 00:26

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A toddler died in the hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool in the Wilton area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

A caller reported the two-year-old child missing around 6:40 p.m. from the Alta Mesa East Road area near Arno Road, the sheriff's office said.

Seconds later, another caller who lived nearby reported that they had found a child unresponsive in their pool. It was unknown how long the child had been there.

The sheriff's office said the child was then transported to an area hospital, where it was confirmed the child died.

There is nothing criminal about the child's death, the sheriff's office added.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.