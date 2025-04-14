Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in Wilton-area pool

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A toddler died in the hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool in the Wilton area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

A caller reported the two-year-old child missing around 6:40 p.m. from the Alta Mesa East Road area near Arno Road, the sheriff's office said.

Seconds later, another caller who lived nearby reported that they had found a child unresponsive in their pool. It was unknown how long the child had been there.

The sheriff's office said the child was then transported to an area hospital, where it was confirmed the child died.

There is nothing criminal about the child's death, the sheriff's office added.