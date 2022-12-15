Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to prison in January

Chrisleys face combined 19 years in prison Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley face combined 19 years in prison 04:18

Former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of tax fraud and sentenced last month to significant federal prison time, have received their prison orders. Both will be required to report to prison on Jan. 17, according to documents filed by the U.S. Marshals Service this week.

Todd Chrisley, who received a 12-year sentence, will report to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp that holds 339 total inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Minimum security institutions have dormitory housing, a relatively low staff-to-inmate ratio, and limited or no perimeter fencing.

Some prison facilities have small, minimum security camps next to them, also known as satellite prison camps. The inmates there may provide labor to the main facility, and go to off-site work programs.

Julie Chrisley, who was sentenced to seven years, will report to Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, in Marianna, Florida. It is a medium security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp which holds a combined 1,222 inmates, according to BOP. It is unclear if Julie will be in the adjacent minimum security camp.

Medium security prisons have strengthened perimeters, such as double fences with electronic detection systems, and mostly cell-type housing, according to the BOP. There is a higher staff-to-inmate ratio. They offer a variety of work and treatment programs, but have greater internal controls than low security prisons.

In June, the couple were found guilty of tax evasion. In addition to prison time, their sentences also include three years of supervised release, and an order to pay financial restitution in an amount to be determined later.

The couple, who appeared on the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," and other spinoff shows, were indicted in 2019 on 12 counts, including tax evasion, conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a June press release following their convictions the couple conspired to defraud community banks in the Atlanta area to obtain more than $30 million in personal loans prior to the launch of their first television show in 2014. The Chrisleys and their former business partner submitted false documents to obtain the loans, and then spent the money on cars, clothes, real estate and travel, prosecutors alleged, and used new loans to pay back the old ones.

Following their sentencing, the couple's lawyer said they plan to fight their convictions.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," attorney Alex Little said in a statement to CBS News in November. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."