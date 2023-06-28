See photos of recovered Titan sub debris after "catastrophic implosion" during Titanic voyage

Coast Guard investigating Titan sub implosion Coast Guard launches investigation into Titan sub implosion 02:05

Pieces of debris from the sub that officials say imploded while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic last week have arrived back on land. Photos from the Canadian Press show crews unloading large pieces of the Titan submersible in Newfoundland.

The emergence of images of the Titan come about a week after the U.S. Coast Guard announced an underwater robot had discovered debris from the sub about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic. The Coast Guard said the debris was "consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel."

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian coast guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman, billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush were on the sub and died in the disaster.

The debris arrived in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday morning, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian coast guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

The debris field was found Thursday morning by a deep-sea robot, also known as a remotely operated vehicle or ROV, from Pelagic Research Services, according to the company. On Wednesday, the company announced workers had completed "off-shore operations."

"They have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones," the company said in a statement on social media.

The company said it couldn't comment on the U.S. Coast Guard's investigation into the implosion.

A salvaged piece of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions is seen being offloaded from the Horizon Arctic ship in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023. Reuters/David Hiscock