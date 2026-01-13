Timothy Busfield, founder of Sacramento's B Street Theatre, accused of child sex abuse

Law enforcement officials in New Mexico announced Tuesday that Timothy Busfield, an Emmy-winning actor and founder of Sacramento's B Street Theatre, turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued following accusations of child sex abuse.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said that Busfield is currently in custody at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center after he surrendered in Albuquerque. He has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under the age of 13 and one count of child abuse.

Bregman's office says it intends to file a motion seeking to keep Busfield in custody while the case moves through the judicial process. A judge will ultimately decide whether Busfield will remain detained or be released pending trial. The office also noted that filing pretrial detention motions is routine in cases involving allegations of this nature.

The arrest warrant stemmed from acts involving a child that allegedly happened on the set of the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," which Busfield had directed and acted in.

In both a statement from his lawyer and a video provided to TMZ, Busfield claims the allegations are false.

Busfield and the B Street Theatre

Busfield is known in Sacramento for his role in founding B Street Theatre. According to the theater's history, Busfield launched the organization in 1986 as Theatre for Children, Inc., initially focusing on touring productions for young audiences.

Actor Timothy Busfield after being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. Jan. 13, 2026. Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center

In 1991, Busfield and his brother, Buck Busfield, expanded the operation, creating B Street Theatre and producing plays that included world, national, and regional premieres. The organization later added the B Street Theatre Family Series in 2002, a program designed to introduce children and families to live professional theater. The theater's website says the family series has reached more than 500,000 children and their families over the past two decades.

There is no indication at this time that any of the charges announced in New Mexico are in any way connected to B Street Theatre or its operations.

The case remains under investigation.