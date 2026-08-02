Tigers beat A's 11-0 to complete their first season-series sweep vs. an AL team

Keider Montero pitched six scoreless innings, Eduardo Valencia drove in four runs and the Detroit Tigers completed their first season-series sweep ever against an American League opponent with an 11-0 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

One day after trading ace Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects, the Tigers responded with their third straight win to remain within 2 1/2 games of the last wild-card spot in the AL.

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run double in the first inning against Gage Jump (4-7) to stake Montero to the early lead. Gleyber Torres added a two-run single and Valencia had a two-run double in the fourth inning to break the game open. Valencia added a two-run double in a four-run eighth.

Montero (8-6) allowed just two hits and two walks.

The Tigers followed up a three-game sweep at home in early July against the A's by winning all three games this weekend to finish the season series 6-0 for their first sweep ever against an AL team. This marked the fifth time the A's went winless against an AL foe with it last happening when they went 0-6 against Toronto in 2019.

Jump struggled to find the strike zone as he was unable to build on the six scoreless innings he threw Tuesday to beat Boston and snap a five-start losing streak. He walked six batters and allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The final four-plus innings were played with only three umpires after home plate ump Jeremie Rehak left the game after taking a foul ball off his mask. Second base umpire Adam Beck took over behind the plate.

Tigers: Detroit opens a series on Tuesday in Seattle and won't know the pitching rotation until after the trade deadline.

Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (8-6, 3.46 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list for a blister to start the series opener Tuesday at Cincinnati.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb