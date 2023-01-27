Watch CBS News
Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.

At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.

It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 10:13 PM

