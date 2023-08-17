Thousands of Sacramento-area students return to school

More than 24,000 students in Twin Rivers Unified School District head back to class today

More than 24,000 students in Twin Rivers Unified School District head back to class today

More than 24,000 students in Twin Rivers Unified School District head back to class today

SACRAMENTO - It's back-to-school day for several more school districts in our area, and one gets an A for effort.

Twin Rivers Unified is providing free backpacks and supplies today for returning students.

More than 24 thousand TK-12th grade students will return to Twin Rivers campuses today. The youngest scholars will receive backpacks at their elementary schools. Middle and high school students got theirs during orientation. And there will be free breakfast and lunch for all enrolled students. The nutrition services department there serves nearly 5 million free meals every school year.

Galt students will also be heading back to school today.

As a result of kids returning to school, there will be more buses on the roads. Remember: Never pass a bus from behind or from either direction if you're on an undivided road or it is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.