Thousands of birds dying at Tulare Lake due to disease

TULARE COUNTY - A deadly disease is killing thousands of birds at Tulare Lake.

The lake re-emerged after decades due to historic rainfall in the Central Valley. Currently, it spans about 50-thousand acres, but without proper outflow, diseases like avian botulism become trapped in the water.

"What really kills the bird isn't the avian botulism. What kills the bird is their muscles and their necks become weak, their heads droop into the water, and they end up drowning..." said California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Steve Gonzalez.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has saved hundreds of birds in their on-site hospital, but conditions could worsen with a wet winter.