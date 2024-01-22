"This was a planned incident," Massive illegal fireworks show in downtown LA prompts investigation

Illegal fireworks show lights up downtown LA sky Illegal fireworks show lights up downtown LA sky 02:17

Police are investigating a "massive illegal fireworks show" that lit up the night sky over downtown Los Angeles late Sunday.

Reports of the nonstop fireworks first started coming in at around 10:45 p.m., with dozens of social media users posting videos questioning the incident.

The display woke up hundreds of people living around the area, many of whom said that their doors and windows were shaking as the powerful explosives continued.

DTLA Little Tokyo, 20 minutes ago, I don’t think these fireworks were planned. Also saw a drone. Then a helicopter flying over with a spotlight minutes later. pic.twitter.com/4x9tmILZjW — Daryl Nash (@chaos_sleeps) January 22, 2024

"Central Division is investigating the massive illegal fireworks show that occurred late last evening," LAPD investigators said in a statement posted on X. "We ask our stakeholders in the area to please contact us with surveillance video."

Some people said that the show continued between three and five minutes.

So far, police say that no one has come forward to claim responsibility, and they're hopeful that surveillance camera footage from the surrounding area will point them in the necessary direction.

"This was coordinated and planned," police said.

There have been no reports of injuries stemming from the incident.