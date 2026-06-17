Thieves caught on camera stealing West Sacramento Little League lawnmower

A pair of thieves was caught on camera breaking into a ballfield last weekend and stealing the West Sacramento Little League's (WSLL) lawnmower.

Matthew Hodge is the team's field maintenance coordinator. He says the little league used money from fundraisers and donations to pay for the John Deere riding mower that cost more than $3,000.

"It's a brand new mower," Hodge said. "We use it to take care of the fields and try to give these kids a nice level playing field to play on."

Security camera video shows the crooks pulling up to West Sacramento's Memorial Park just after 9 p.m. on Saturday in a light-colored SUV.

"It looked like it had a hitch and a smaller trailer with a toolbox in the front," Hodge said.

Two men then walked up to the grassy area where the mower was parked behind a locked fence. One was wearing shorts, and the other was wearing denim overalls.

The duo then wheels the mower down the walkway and loads it onto their trailer before taking off.

"In and out total, about 10 minutes," Hodge said.

Hundreds of kids play ball on the field's lush green grass each season.

"A lot of work goes into these fields, and to have something like that happen is just really disappointing," said Alex Graham, with WSLL.

Team member Christian, 9, has a strong message for the thieves.

"You're a bad person and don't do that ever again, and give it back," he said.

The league says it has filed a police report and they're hoping someone can identify the suspects from the video. They're also planning on putting an Apple AirTag on the mower if they ever get it back.