The Glass Slipper: Local nonprofit aims to give girls in foster system chance to feel glamorous

CITRUS HEIGHTS — With sparkly dresses and sky-high heels, The Glass Slipper is a nonprofit that is stepping in as a fairy godmother before prom.

They're making sure girls who were in - or are in - the foster care system have a chance to feel glamorous.

"We want them to feel they are VIP and they're coming into the most beautiful salon and getting their hair and their makeup and jewelry," said Jennifer Kidwell, co-director for The Glass Slipper. "We want them to feel like royalty and they can choose whatever dress they want and it's for them."

The nonprofit is 100% volunteer-driven, relying solely on donations. Kidwell said the community stepped up to bring this boutique shopping experience to life.

"For us, it was 'let's bring an amazing experience to them where they can shop for everything' — things they otherwise could not afford or have as a selection for them and they'd be able to take everything for free," Kidwell said.

Kidwell's mother founded The Glass Slipper back in 1997. The two now get to see the organization's impact together.

"I just want these kids to know that the community supports and cares about their future," said Jackie Guzman, founder of The Glass Slipper. "I want them to have an experience that will be an amazing shopping experience, but the underlying message of that is that they are beautiful, they have intrinsic value and that they have the potential to just change their world."

Volunteers make sure these girls have their Cinderella moment. After all, it's the little things - and the shiny ones - that can make a difference.