Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.

According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home.

Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.

Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 6:50 AM

