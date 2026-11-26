One person was wounded in a shooting in downtown Vacaville early Thanksgiving morning, police said.

Vacaville police said officers were already downtown when they heard several gunshots just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Main and Davis streets.

Officers later found the shooting victim at a local hospital. Police said the person had gotten into some sort of fight with someone before being shot twice in the arm.

Neither gunshot wound was considered life-threatening, police noted.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from the dispute and are reviewing surveillance footage from city cameras and nearby businesses. No arrests have been announced.

With downtown Vacaville especially busy this time of year, police said officers will be out in the community, including during next week's annual Merriment on Main holiday celebration.