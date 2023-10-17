Watch CBS News
U.S.

Texas man whose pack of 12-15 dogs injured child gets 35 years in prison

By Web Staff

/ CNN

A Texarkana man who owned a pack of 12 to 15 dogs that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy last year was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a Bowie County jury on Thursday.

raycockrell.jpg
Ray Lee Cockrell Texarkana Police/KTBS

According to a probable cause affidavit, the dog pack was reported numerous times for complaints before the child's mauling, including chasing livestock, attacking and injuring horses, and killing a neighbor's dog.

Despite warnings from law enforcement, Cockrell admitted that he had made no effort to pen his dogs and received a "dogs dangerous to animals" notice.

Cockrell was arrested on Sept. 9, 2022, and has been in custody since that date.

Cockrell's sentence of 35 years for injury to a child also included a $7,000 fine and he was sentenced to 10 years and fined $3,000 for the dog attack charge.

Cockrell will serve the two prison terms concurrently.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 7:42 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.