Three teens were taken into custody Monday after leading authorities on a nearly 40-mile high-speed pursuit in a stolen car from Stockton to Elk Grove.

The pursuit began near Highway 99 and Hammer Lane in Stockton and lasted nearly half an hour before San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped the vehicle on Interstate 5, just south of Hood Franklin Road in Elk Grove.

For Annmarie Aksland, the day started with an unexpected discovery. Her husband was leaving for work Monday morning when he noticed her white BMW was missing from their driveway.

"He walked out and came back in, and he's like, 'The car's gone,' " Aksland recalled.

Hours later, Aksland and her family got another surprise: Their stolen car was racing past their home with sheriff's deputies following close behind.

"We're like, 'Oh my God, our car is in a high-speed chase!' " she said.

Aksland said her family went outside after hearing the sirens and watched two sheriff's vehicles speed down their street. A neighbor later sent her husband a video showing the BMW driving past their home with deputies in pursuit.

During the chase, authorities requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol, including the use of spike strips.

The pursuit ended about 40 miles from where it began, when deputies stopped the BMW on I-5 near Elk Grove.

Aksland said police were able to use her vehicle's license plate number and Flock automated license plate reader cameras to help locate the stolen car.

"There's good and bad in everything. So I'm glad for the Flock, because I thought I'd never see it again," she said.

The BMW was left totaled after the pursuit. Aksland said she was told the suspects appeared to find the chase amusing and showed little remorse.

Despite losing her car, Aksland said her biggest concern was the safety of the teenagers and everyone else on the road during the pursuit.

No injuries were reported.

After the ordeal, Aksland said she's considering getting a different vehicle.

"I think I'm going to get a minivan," she said. "I want a minivan!"