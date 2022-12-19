19-year-old woman becomes youngest members of the Yuba City School Board

YUBA CITY (CBS13) - A 19-year-old woman joined the Yuba City School Board just after graduating.

When Harjot Kaur graduated from Yuba City High School, she didn't just start a new chapter in life.

Kaur had spent the last two high school years navigating the unpredictable pandemic. Finally, finally, she was ready to be part of the change.

"It just felt like the district didn't care for what students had to say, students and parents had to say, and it was just a very difficult time, a lot of animosity between the board and families," said Kaur.

She made it her mission to bridge the gap in her community, ultimately securing a seat on the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees less than two years out of high school.

"It's a little intimidating because it's like they know a lot more and they are older than me. I have a lot to learn," said Kaur.

Kaur's dad, Satnam Singh, sat beside her, clearly beaming with pride. Satnam says he didn't know how to react when she won but felt like he was flying high.

"It is a surprise, but I am so proud, too, you know," said Singh. "Every time she wants to do something, she will do it, and she will get what she wants to do. And me and my wife and her brother, we support her 100 percent."

On Tuesday, Kaur stood shoulder to shoulder, sworn in with her new colleagues on the school board. Her family, and biggest fans, sat in the audience.

"It was so nerve-racking sitting on this board with people that seemed larger than life," said Kaur.

They may seem larger than life to a teenager, but perhaps Kaur's drive is even larger.

"My main goal is to bring that student voice and get more students involved. Have them come out to board meetings, voice their concerns with the board and bring parent involvement as well," said Kaur.

Kaur also focuses on the sizeable Punjabi community in Yuba City after seeing language barriers and a lack of resources for her community to be engaged in education. She's now studying remotely as a student at UC Santa Cruz, hoping to one day be an educational lawyer working on legal issues with school boards.