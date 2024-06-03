14-year-old steals car, crashes into vehicle during Elk Grove chase, police say

ELK GROVE — A 14-year-old was arrested after Elk Grove police said stole a vehicle and crashed into another vehicle during a chase on Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Laguna and Franklin boulevards. Both vehicles sustained major damage with one of them rolling over onto its roof.

Elk Grove police said the teen and the other driver were both hospitalized. The teen's injuries were minor but the other driver's injuries were life-threatening.

The suspect would be taken into custody once he's cleared from the hospital.

No further details were released.