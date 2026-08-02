Body of missing teen rafter recovered from state park waterway in San Joaquin County

The body of a 17-year-old swimmer who disappeared while rafting at Caswell Memorial State Park has been recovered, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

The teen was reported missing Saturday evening after going underwater while rafting at the park and failing to resurface.

Search efforts resumed Sunday morning and, shortly before 1 p.m., crews recovered the teen's body. The teen has not yet been identified.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

It's not yet clear what led to the teen going underwater. The investigation remains open.