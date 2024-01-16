Watch CBS News
Trial begins Tuesday for Woodland teen accused of stealing family member's car, causing crash that killed 2

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

WOODLAND - The trial for a 13-year-old accused of causing a deadly crash in Woodland begins Tuesday. 

The crash happened April 8, 2023. Police say the teen stole the vehicle from a family member and led officers on a chase after he was spotted driving erratically. 

The driver crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of College and Court streets, killing 43-year-old Tina Vital and her 4-year-old granddaughter, and critically injuring two others. Several other people were also injured. 

The teen has pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal counts, including murder, vehicular manslaughter, and evading police. The teen is not being charged as an adult, and since this is a juvenile trial, it will not go before a jury. 

The teen's fate will be decided by a judge.

