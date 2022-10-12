Teen arrested in connection with shooting that left another teen dead in Stockton

STOCKTON - A teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident earlier this year that left one person dead and two others injured.

On February 23, 2022, just before 5 p.m., one person died and two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting along Santa Paula Way.

Stockton PD

A man and woman, both 19, were shot and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital. A 21-year-old man was also taken to the hospital for separate injuries sustained during the shooting.

On Tuesday, Stockton Police Department announced that detectives had arrested 19-year-old Demetre Cassell as a suspect in the shooting. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on unspecified charges.