Teen arrested in connection with shooting that left another teen dead in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - A teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident earlier this year that left one person dead and two others injured.

On February 23, 2022, just before 5 p.m., one person died and two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting along Santa Paula Way.

Demetre Cassel
Stockton PD

A man and woman, both 19, were shot and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital. A 21-year-old man was also taken to the hospital for separate injuries sustained during the shooting.

On Tuesday, Stockton Police Department announced that detectives had arrested 19-year-old Demetre Cassell as a suspect in the shooting. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on unspecified charges.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 9:38 PM

