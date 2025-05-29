Teachers' World in Stockton to close doors after 39 years

STOCKTON – Wendy Lum has stood behind the counter at Teachers' World in Stockton for the past 39 years. After decades of hard work and dedication to the youth of San Joaquin County, she's finally dedicating some well-deserved time to herself.

"It's been hard, you know, but I'm really looking forward to retirement," Wendy Lum said. "I have been here for 39 years, so I'm ready."

While she may be ready and know it's time to hang her hat, Lum can't help but look back at the memories that built her career and the community that has supported her all this time.

"It was just neat to get to know them and see their love for kids. A teacher would come in, using their own money just to buy a book to help a child in their classroom," she continued. "I watched one person in particular kind of grew up. He was a student and a teacher. He got a job, he got married, he has kids. That kind of stuff was really neat. If I wrote down these stories, it probably would be a best-selling book."

While the shelves are slowly clearing, Lum still gets a pep in her step, showing off her store decades later.

It's one of the reasons why loyal customers keep coming back year after year.

"We've been coming here like once a year for 10 years," Loyal Customer and Teacher Vanessa Piombo said. "When school ends at the end of school, they come. We bring the kids and they get their things that they need to stay enriched during the summer. So we're really sad to see the store close."

Being one of the only school supply stores in the county, Lum and Teachers' World will be missed by many.

"We're gonna miss you," Piombo shared. "Stockton's gonna miss you, like the whole San Joaquin County is gonna miss you because it's the only store really in the area."

But, not as much as Lum will miss her community.

"I just want to thank each customer for their support and for being so kind, for being so good in teaching, you know, and really educating the children. I love that part. I am going to miss my customers," Lum said.

Lum already has plans to visit her family when she retires, but it may not be the permanent end of Teachers' World when she's gone.

She is in the process of finding someone to take over ownership of the store, but if not, she'll pack up the rest of her supplies and donate them to local shelters and other organizations.

Teachers' World is set to close on Friday.