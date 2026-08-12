Evacuation warning issued as Talbot Fire burns 200 acres west of Lake Tahoe

A wildfire burning in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest has burned hundreds of acres, prompting an evacuation warning for parts of Placer County on Wednesday night, officials said.

The Talbot Fire was reported around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday near French Meadows Road, west of Lake Tahoe and northeast of French Meadows Reservoir.

As of the latest update at 8:43 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 200 acres and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire's incident page. The cause is under investigation.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for portions of the Tahoe National Forest along French Meadows Road, including the Cedars community. You can view a live evacuation map here.

An evacuation warning means residents should prepare to leave, stay alert for changing conditions and be ready to evacuate if an order is issued. There were no mandatory evacuation orders in place as of Wednesday night.

The fire was initially reported at approximately 16 acres shortly after 5 p.m. before growing to 200 acres by an evening update. Night-flying aircraft have been assigned to the incident, Cal Fire said.