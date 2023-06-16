Watch CBS News
Local News

Swimmer reported missing at Don Pedro Lake, search underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Swimmer reported missing at Don Pedro Lake, search underway
Swimmer reported missing at Don Pedro Lake, search underway 00:41

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – Search crews are out looking for a swimmer who has gone missing at Don Pedro Lake on Friday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says they got a missing person report around 12:30 p.m.

Boat patrol deputies with the sheriff's office responded and are continuing to look for the person, who was last seen swimming. Search efforts are focused on the Rogers Creek and South Bay areas.

As of 4 p.m., there still hasn't been any sign of the person.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 4:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.