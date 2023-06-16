Swimmer reported missing at Don Pedro Lake, search underway

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – Search crews are out looking for a swimmer who has gone missing at Don Pedro Lake on Friday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says they got a missing person report around 12:30 p.m.

Boat patrol deputies with the sheriff's office responded and are continuing to look for the person, who was last seen swimming. Search efforts are focused on the Rogers Creek and South Bay areas.

As of 4 p.m., there still hasn't been any sign of the person.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.