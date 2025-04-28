1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at south Sacramento neighborhood, police say

SACRAMENTO – One person has died after a late-night shooting in a south Sacramento neighborhood that left another person hurt, authorities say.

Sacramento police say officers responded just after 11 p.m. Sunday to Sweetbrier Way, just off of Manoside Drive and Meadowview Road, to investigate reports of a shooting.

There, officers found one man hurt with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the man was transported to the hospital.

Monday morning, police revealed that the man had died

Later in the night, another shooting victim believed to be connected to the same incident showed up at a local hospital. This person is in stable condition, police say.

Sweetbrier Way remained closed through the early morning hours Monday due to the investigation.