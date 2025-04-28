Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at south Sacramento neighborhood, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – One person has died after a late-night shooting in a south Sacramento neighborhood that left another person hurt, authorities say.

Sacramento police say officers responded just after 11 p.m. Sunday to Sweetbrier Way, just off of Manoside Drive and Meadowview Road, to investigate reports of a shooting.

There, officers found one man hurt with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the man was transported to the hospital. 

Monday morning, police revealed that the man had died

Later in the night, another shooting victim believed to be connected to the same incident showed up at a local hospital. This person is in stable condition, police say.

Sweetbrier Way remained closed through the early morning hours Monday due to the investigation.

